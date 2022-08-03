Original title: Enough to go head-to-head with Apple!It is reported that Huawei Mate 50 series debuts new imaging technology

According to current sources, Huawei will hold a press conference in mid-to-early September to launch a new flagship that has attracted much attention, the Huawei Mate 50 series.

Different from the Mate series in previous years, this year’s Huawei Mate 50 series will no longer have a Leica camera, instead Huawei’s own XMAGE imaging technology.

Today, the director of the digital blogger, Mr. Guan, revealed that,The Huawei Mate 50 series will release the first new imaging technology based on XMAGE, which is based on a combination of algorithms and hardware.

The blogger pointed out that this time Huawei wants to reshape the glory of the Huawei Mate 20 series.In addition to the lack of 5G, the new flagship is a very balanced high-end flagship product.The product is strong, and it should be enough to go head-to-head with Apple.

It is reported that in early July, Huawei officially announced Huawei’s imaging technology brand, Huawei Imaging XMAGE, which is also the exclusive logo of Huawei’s mobile imaging.

In the future, it will mainly focus on three dimensions: technological innovation, shooting experience, and image culture. The technological innovation and shooting experience innovation represented by Huawei Imaging XMAGE,Mainly around the optical system, imaging technology, image processing and other fields.

Among them, the optical system includes multi-camera system, periscope telephoto, free-form lens, etc.; imaging technology includes RYYB supersensitive sensor, hyperspectral image, etc.; and the most important algorithm level XD Fusion Pro computational photography, etc.Return to Sohu, see more

