[The Epoch Times, November 18, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) On November 17, a match of the third round of the green group of the ATP year-end finals was held at the “Alpito Palace” in Turin, Italy. Pala Alpitour), American player Taylor Fritz defeated Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliasim 7:6(4), 6(5):7, 6:2 Auger-Aliassime), advanced to the semi-finals.

Both are in the green group with a 1-1 record and are targeting Norway’s Casper Ruud in the last four. Fritz played his offense effectively at crucial moments. In the fierce confrontation of the third set, he scored 32 winning points and defeated Aliassim, and made a crucial break 3:2 in the deciding game after two hours and 44 minutes to advance.

Fritz said: “I need to maintain a good serve all the time, I know that”, “I was only one point away from the break point throughout the game, which made me very frustrated”. Fritz added: “I just try to be patient and not get frustrated, and then when I get the chance, I take it.”

Aliassim lost to Ruud in his opening match of the week, before beating Rafael Nadal. Aliassim has won tour-level trophies in Rotterdam, Florence, Antwerp and Basel this season, maintaining a 57-27 record for the year.

Responsible Editor: Li Rongshi#