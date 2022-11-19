Home Sports Photos: ATP year-end finals Fritz wins again and advances to semi-finals | Aliassim | The Epoch Times
[The Epoch Times, November 18, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) On November 17, a match of the third round of the green group of the ATP year-end finals was held at the “Alpito Palace” in Turin, Italy. Pala Alpitour), American player Taylor Fritz defeated Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliasim 7:6(4), 6(5):7, 6:2 Auger-Aliassime), advanced to the semi-finals.

Both are in the green group with a 1-1 record and are targeting Norway’s Casper Ruud in the last four. Fritz played his offense effectively at crucial moments. In the fierce confrontation of the third set, he scored 32 winning points and defeated Aliassim, and made a crucial break 3:2 in the deciding game after two hours and 44 minutes to advance.

Fritz said: “I need to maintain a good serve all the time, I know that”, “I was only one point away from the break point throughout the game, which made me very frustrated”. Fritz added: “I just try to be patient and not get frustrated, and then when I get the chance, I take it.”

Aliassim lost to Ruud in his opening match of the week, before beating Rafael Nadal. Aliassim has won tour-level trophies in Rotterdam, Florence, Antwerp and Basel this season, maintaining a 57-27 record for the year.

On November 17, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the fifth day of the ATP Year-End Finals, American player Taylor Fritz (Taylor Fritz) was hitting the ball. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)
On November 17, 2022, Turin, Italy (Turin), American player Taylor Fritz (Taylor Fritz) participated in the fifth day of the ATP year-end finals. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)
On November 17, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the fifth day of the ATP year-end finals, American player Taylor Fritz (Taylor Fritz) was serving. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
On November 17, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the fifth day of the ATP Year-End Finals, American player Taylor Fritz (Taylor Fritz) was hitting the ball. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
On November 17, 2022, Turin, Italy, Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime participated in the fifth day of the ATP Year-End Finals. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)
On November 17, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the fifth day of the ATP year-end finals, Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime (Felix Auger-Aliassime) is hitting the ball. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)
On November 17, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the fifth day of the ATP year-end finals, Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime (Felix Auger-Aliassime) is serving. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
On November 17, 2022, Turin, Italy, during the fifth day of the ATP year-end finals, Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime (Felix Auger-Aliassime) is hitting the ball. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
November 17, 2022, Turin, Italy, American player Taylor Fritz (Taylor Fritz, left) and Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliasi after the fifth day of the ATP Finals Mu (Felix Auger-Aliassime, right) shaking hands. (Marco Bertorello/AFP)

