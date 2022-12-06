Home Sports Piero Hincapie, who is the defender of Bayer Leverkusen that Inter likes
Sports

Piero Hincapie, who is the defender of Bayer Leverkusen that Inter likes

by admin
Piero Hincapie, who is the defender of Bayer Leverkusen that Inter likes

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian who shone at the World Cup is tempted by many top European clubs. Exploded in the Independiente del Valle nursery, he made the big names change their minds who had repeatedly rejected him. Today he is worth almost 30 million and the nerazzurri are following him with great attention

From the working-class suburbs of Quito to the world stage within three years or so, yet for Piero Hincapié it seems to be just the beginning. The 20-year-old Ecuadorian defender who shone in Qatar with the Tri he is to all intents and purposes a so-called “market man”, on whom the attention of the Nerazzurri management was inevitably focused.

See also  Is Lukaku returning to Inter? Phone calls to Milan and market clues

You may also like

South Korean commentator publicly apologized to Mori Hoichi,...

Empoli, 2-1 at Sturm Graz, Lammers and Ismajili...

World Cup, Livakovic and Croatia’s hero with Casillas...

Sottana for Africa: “A basketball camp in Madagascar...

Germany, Bierhoff official resignation –

World Cup-Neymar Vinicius scored Brazil 4-1 South Korea...

Football, nightmare of taxes and installments: distance between...

Football recommendation analysis: Monday 054 World Cup Brazil...

Football crisis; Cairo: “We don’t deserve it but...

[World Cup]Neymar scored and the Cubs passed Brazil...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy