The 20-year-old Ecuadorian who shone at the World Cup is tempted by many top European clubs. Exploded in the Independiente del Valle nursery, he made the big names change their minds who had repeatedly rejected him. Today he is worth almost 30 million and the nerazzurri are following him with great attention
From the working-class suburbs of Quito to the world stage within three years or so, yet for Piero Hincapié it seems to be just the beginning. The 20-year-old Ecuadorian defender who shone in Qatar with the Tri he is to all intents and purposes a so-called “market man”, on whom the attention of the Nerazzurri management was inevitably focused.