Pierre-Hugues Herbert dominates Gijs Brouwer in the second round of the Metz tournament

Faller of Arthur Cazaux (7-6, 6-4) in the first round, Pierre-Hugues Herbert won in style this Wednesday against the Dutchman Gijs Brouwer, drafted after the abandonment of Alex de Minaur, in the second round of the ATP 250 tournament in Metz (7-5, 6-4, in 1h26). The Frenchman, 344th in the world, will face the winner of the duel between Swiss Stan Wawrinka, seeded number 8, and Luca Van Assche in the quarter-finals.

