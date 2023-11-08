Challenges in digital transformation face the new regional leaders in Colombia – news

Local administrations must promote collaboration between the public sector, private companies and civil society.

With the recent regional and local elections in Colombia, the country is preparing to welcome new mayors and governors. These leaders will face the crucial task of accelerating digital transformation in their respective cities and departments. As Colombia advances in the adoption of technologies such as electronic signature and digital identity, new administrations face significant challenges to consolidate smart cities and ensure that the digital transformation benefits all citizens.

According to an analysis carried out from Olimpia ITa leader in technological solutions, the main challenges that the new administrations must assume include:

Overcoming the digital divide: One of the fundamental challenges will be to reduce the differences in digital services that exist today between urban and rural areas, ensuring equitable access to the opportunities offered by technology. Promote transparency and collaboration: It is vital to promote these two aspects between the public sector, companies and civil society to build an informed and active digital community. Encourage digital education: The promotion of digital education will be essential to train the population in the effective and safe use of new technologies, allowing them to take full advantage of the development possibilities offered by digital media. Strengthen cybersecurity: Given the growing threats to personal and business data, the new administrations must strengthen cybersecurity measures to protect the sensitive information of citizens and companies. Obtain financing for technological infrastructure: Faced with budget limitations, it will be necessary to explore financing options for the construction of technological infrastructure and the training necessary to use it.

According to Sinbad Ceballos, CEO of Olimpia IT, “the new local administrations have a great opportunity to promote digital transformation, however, they will require a strategic vision, citizen commitment and intersectoral alliances to overcome obstacles and gaps that still exist in the path to smart cities.

The advance in technologies such as electronic signature and digital identity demonstrates citizen interest in digitalization. Likewise, the new mayors and governorships face the responsibility of making this transformation inclusive and effective. Colombia hopes that the newly elected will take on this challenge to improve the quality of life in cities and regions.

«We are committed to supporting Colombia on its journey towards the creation of smart cities. We have witnessed a significant increase in the adoption of digital solutions in the country, demonstrating the society’s eagerness to embrace digital transformation. However, we also recognize the challenges that we must overcome together, including connectivity and promoting a culture of transparency,” Ceballos emphasized.

