[The Epoch Times, November 15, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Xiao Lusheng and Hong Ning interviewed and reported) November 15 (Tuesday) at 12:00 noon, at the junction of Caiyuan Street and Jiaochang Street, Tai’an City, Shandong Province, Taishan Sub-branch of the Bank of China There was a robbery. The suspect was shot dead. Local residents also said they heard gunshots.

On the 15th, it was reported on the Internet that a robbery occurred at a bank in Tai’an, Shandong. A number of netizens in Tai’an, Shandong Province posted a video revealing that at around 12:00 noon on the 15th, a robbery occurred at the Taishan branch of the Bank of China at the junction of Caiyuan Street and Jiaochang Street.

In the video, a local citizen said that it was the Bank of China who robbed the bank and blocked it. In the video, the police can be heard yelling “Hurry up” and drive people away. Another video revealed that a large number of armed police arrived at the scene with guns. There is also a video showing that a local citizen said: “The gun was fired, the gun was fired.”

On the evening of the 15th, the Taishan Branch of the Taian City Public Security Bureau issued a notice stating that a bank in Taishan District was robbed by a person with a weapon and took a hostage, saying that he would die with the hostage. At 1:12 p.m., the suspect was shot dead.

A boss on Caiyuan Street, Taishan District, Tai’an City told The Epoch Times reporter on the afternoon of the 15th that everyone was shocked, and the troops had arrived at the scene. The road was closed for a while in the afternoon, and it returned to normal in the evening. When people come to dinner at night, everyone will still discuss this matter.

The owner declined to answer when asked if he heard several shots or if there were any casualties.

Another resident who runs a shop on Caiyuan Avenue told The Epoch Times that when the incident happened, he was asked to pull down the rolling gate and was not allowed to go out to see the incident before he could go out to see it. When the door was opened, the outside returned to normal.

The owner of a shop at the junction of Jiaochang Street and Caiyuan Street in Taishan District told The Epoch Times reporter that when he heard the gunshots, “We were not allowed to go out to look, and we were blocked in the house. A lot of special police came on the street.”

The owner of the shop said that the roads were blocked at that time, and martial law was imposed on the site, which was later lifted.

“Jimu News” reported that a nearby resident said that he saw a lot of policemen coming near the bank. He heard that someone was robbing the bank. He heard a sound, suspected to be a gunshot, and saw a person being carried into an ambulance. gone.

“People’s Concern” reported that a witness, Mr. Wang, said that one person robbed the bank at that time, but because of the security guards, the person couldn’t grab it, so he hijacked a citizen who was doing business in the bank as a hostage. The bank immediately called the police. After the police arrived at the scene, they sealed off the surrounding areas, and then snipers arrived at the scene. But the suspect did not surrender and police ordered the shots fired. Afterwards, the suspect was shot dead.

“Paper News” reported that the staff of the Taishan District Public Security Bureau said that they had gone to deal with it, but it was not confirmed whether the suspect had a gun.

“Tai’an Daily” reported that at present, there is still a cordon outside the branch, and residents cannot enter to handle business, and have not received a notice to resume business.

Responsible Editor: Lin Congwen#