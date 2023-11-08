Home » 10 Essential Habits for a Healthy and Quality Life
Health

by admin
The World Health Organization (WHO) advises a series of essential guidelines to follow to be physically and mentally healthy. The incorporation of healthy habits to achieve a better life quality becomes more and more important. The fundamental pillars to achieve this are to eat a balanced diet and do any physical activity that allows you to keep moving. Other important habits include undergoing medical checkups, controlling stress levels, not smoking, reducing alcohol consumption, and maintaining good hygiene.

As people begin to prepare a list of promises or wishes for the upcoming year, incorporating healthy habits to improve life quality is a common resolution. The WHO advises following essential guidelines to achieve a healthy lifestyle. These guidelines include following a healthy diet, staying physically active, avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption, managing stress, maintaining good hygiene, practicing safe driving, and undergoing periodic medical reviews.

The most important habits to apply in daily routine are those that allow individuals to leave bad habits behind, learn new things, prioritize their welfare, and achieve a healthy lifestyle. These include having a balanced and varied diet, doing 30 minutes of physical exercise daily, drinking 2 liters of water per day, maintaining dental hygiene and care, and avoiding alcohol consumption or reducing it. Following these habits is essential for achieving a healthy and fulfilling life.

