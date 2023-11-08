10 Essential Habits for a Healthy and Quality Life

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises a series of essential guidelines to follow to be physically and mentally healthy. The incorporation of healthy habits to achieve a better life quality becomes more and more important. The fundamental pillars to achieve this are to eat a balanced diet and do any physical activity that allows you to keep moving. Other important habits include undergoing medical checkups, controlling stress levels, not smoking, reducing alcohol consumption, and maintaining good hygiene.

