Home » Pilsen coach Koubek: The good results from the training did not hurt us, but we can throw them in the trash now!
Sports

Pilsen coach Koubek: The good results from the training did not hurt us, but we can throw them in the trash now!

by admin
Pilsen coach Koubek: The good results from the training did not hurt us, but we can throw them in the trash now!

Is the successful preparation a positive signal for the start of the season?

Of course, it is better if you win in preparation than the other way around. The faith in the path taken is there. The favorable results did not harm us, on the other hand, I do not overestimate them. The championships are something else, in preparation you play for two elevens on country pitches. We can now throw the results of the preparation in the trash and start again.

Have ambitions changed with the arrival of a new owner?

I want us to play good football that people like. Sports goals cannot be strictly planned. The obligation of Pilsen with this excellent staff is the placement that will secure the European Cups.

There are 22 healthy players in the squad plus 4 goalkeepers. Are you reaching for a reduction?

We haven’t discussed this topic yet. I prefer to have a choice. The reduction depends on participation in three competitions – the league, preliminary rounds of the Conference League and the MOL Cup. If we were successful, it would be the match drop. There would be just enough players.

Do you have a basic line-up in your head that will run on Saturday in Teplice?

You won’t hear specific names from me, it wouldn’t even be tactically appropriate. I have question marks in three places that I am discussing with my colleagues.

In preparation, you went for a distinctly offensive style. Will you continue to do so even in tight matches?

I tried to intensify the game, push it higher. There was also a correction in the layout. But I don’t think I would make any major changes. I would still like to return to the previous coach Míš Bílek. He finished third, which is great, we can play for European cups.

Offensively, you have a large number of options. Do you see this as an advantage over the competition?

See also  Scudetto, three teams in the fight had not happened for twelve years

Not bad to have a package of really very reputable names. It’s an advantage that I have a lot to choose from. We will see what the course will be, what typology we will choose for specific opponents.

You have three defenders injured for a long time (Rezník, Havel, Čihák). Are you looking for reinforcements?

As far as I know, no intensive work is being done towards the cadre. Stopper Samson Dweh was pleasantly surprised. It has the potential to go up quickly. The young Honza Paluska is also excellent. There are also Robin Hranáč, in the regions you can also use Mosquera and Sýkor. This is a decent quality portfolio of defensive players.

Dweh’s arrival is finalizedLiberian stopper Samson Dweh has appeared on Pilsen’s roster for the upcoming season. Officially, however, he is still not a player for Viktoria, which is negotiating with second-league Vyškov about his arrival. However, the transfer should be completed in the coming days. “The club is intensively discussing the form of Dweh’s engagement in Pilsen,” said club press spokesman Václav Hanzlík.

You may also like

Ricardo Ferretti’s Future Hangs in the Balance: Cruz...

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined for smashing racquet...

first rehearsal on the Seine for the opening...

Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi bronze in diving...

Spilková fought in London with a virus and...

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham on its way to the...

Salzburg sign midfielder Bidstrup

Could the Baltimore Orioles be a Destination for...

Mysterious death of 55 pilot whales on a...

Signature, formality complete. Chicago has a contract with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy