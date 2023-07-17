Pilsen coach Koubek: The good results from the training did not hurt us, but we can throw them in the trash now!

Is the successful preparation a positive signal for the start of the season?

Of course, it is better if you win in preparation than the other way around. The faith in the path taken is there. The favorable results did not harm us, on the other hand, I do not overestimate them. The championships are something else, in preparation you play for two elevens on country pitches. We can now throw the results of the preparation in the trash and start again.

Have ambitions changed with the arrival of a new owner?

I want us to play good football that people like. Sports goals cannot be strictly planned. The obligation of Pilsen with this excellent staff is the placement that will secure the European Cups.

There are 22 healthy players in the squad plus 4 goalkeepers. Are you reaching for a reduction?

We haven’t discussed this topic yet. I prefer to have a choice. The reduction depends on participation in three competitions – the league, preliminary rounds of the Conference League and the MOL Cup. If we were successful, it would be the match drop. There would be just enough players.

Do you have a basic line-up in your head that will run on Saturday in Teplice?

You won’t hear specific names from me, it wouldn’t even be tactically appropriate. I have question marks in three places that I am discussing with my colleagues.

In preparation, you went for a distinctly offensive style. Will you continue to do so even in tight matches?

I tried to intensify the game, push it higher. There was also a correction in the layout. But I don’t think I would make any major changes. I would still like to return to the previous coach Míš Bílek. He finished third, which is great, we can play for European cups.

The roster that head coach Miroslav Koubek is counting on for this season 📜 Both clubs are negotiating the engagement of Sampson Dweh 🤝🏻#fcvp pic.twitter.com/T8jVbB2Lha — FC Viktoria Plzeň (@fcviktorkaplzen) July 17, 2023

Offensively, you have a large number of options. Do you see this as an advantage over the competition?

Not bad to have a package of really very reputable names. It’s an advantage that I have a lot to choose from. We will see what the course will be, what typology we will choose for specific opponents.

You have three defenders injured for a long time (Rezník, Havel, Čihák). Are you looking for reinforcements?

As far as I know, no intensive work is being done towards the cadre. Stopper Samson Dweh was pleasantly surprised. It has the potential to go up quickly. The young Honza Paluska is also excellent. There are also Robin Hranáč, in the regions you can also use Mosquera and Sýkor. This is a decent quality portfolio of defensive players.

Dweh’s arrival is finalizedLiberian stopper Samson Dweh has appeared on Pilsen’s roster for the upcoming season. Officially, however, he is still not a player for Viktoria, which is negotiating with second-league Vyškov about his arrival. However, the transfer should be completed in the coming days. “The club is intensively discussing the form of Dweh’s engagement in Pilsen,” said club press spokesman Václav Hanzlík.

