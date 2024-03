Pilsen footballers won 3:1 in the second leg of the 6th round of the first league in Mladá Boleslav, they scored full points in the top competition after two matches and moved to third place in the incomplete table. Pavel Šulc scored two goals for West Bohemia, who opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Martin Suchomel equalized just before the break, but Šulc scored again in the 51st minute. At the end of the setup, Robin Hranáč added a safety.

