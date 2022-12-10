Fifteen Tour de France victories, the last in chronological order with Egan Bernal in 2019. And a record of the Hour just over two months ago, that of Filippo Ganna (56.792 km). The reference is to the Treviso-based bike brand Pinarello which since 2016 has been part of the L Catterton group, a private equity operator born in early 2016 from the joint venture between L Capital (the private equity promoted by Lvmh) and Catterton. And as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, L Catterton is ready to evaluate the expressions of interest in the Treviso-based company, currently linked to Ganna and Viviani’s Ineos-Grenadiers until 2025. At the window it seems there are foreign private equity funds or of multinationals owned by financial operators: among these there would be the Dutch two-wheeler giant Accell (which owns the Atala, Santae, Batavus, Carraro Cicli brands), owned by the American fund Kkr. Pinarello’s turnover for the 2021/2022 financial year amounted to 84 million euros.