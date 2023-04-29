Pisa-Bari: the infinite match even more beautiful in the stands

A high-flying match, both teams are in the middle of the playoff area with the guests watching the top two positions of the standings with interest with the aim of entering the fight for direct promotion. Sunny day, spring temperatures, ideal for watching a football match which on paper should be interesting, moreover if there are two strong supporters at work who have been able to record interesting numbers this season.

Tested by facts, one is not disappointed, the home crowd, as I never get tired of pointing out, looks like a perfectly oiled machine and even this afternoon the encouragement never fails, while the color is ensured by the many flags being waved in the various areas of the curve. The highly inclusive Curva Nord project has made it possible to bring together, within the same sector, people of the most diverse ages and a good number of women and girls who not only act as a side dish but actively participate in the curve initiatives. Even at a superficial glance, it can be seen that a good number of people are now over forty but alongside these there is a large presence of younger kids, the mix is ​​the winning one and could ensure a bright future given the activism shown by the so-called new recruits.

At the beginning of the match, the absence of the main group is clearly noticeable among the guests, the cheering match of the cockerels begins around half an hour into the first fraction, when the banner of the Follow us which is held in hand for the entire duration of the meeting. From here on, the sector sees the guests at full capacity and the cheering is positively affected, given that after having sorted out the banner arrangement and having positioned the choir launchers with the megaphones in plain sight, a nice large central group is created which calls immediately gathered the rest of those present, receiving a more than positive response. And the away version of the Curva Nord starts with a warm and passionate cheering, very few breaks and a great involvement of those present, all the choirs are very popular and in the stands you can perceive fun and self-sacrifice. The result is truly noteworthy support, little to complain this afternoon to the people of Bari who in terms of numbers and incitement prove to be a reality of depth. Even as regards the color, there is little objection, several flags and some clandestinely lit smoke bombs give that extra touch which nowadays is worthy of praise given that the practice, for obvious reasons, is now on the verge of extinction.

If there is little to get bored in the stands, even on the pitch the game is vibrant with many episodes that keep it alive well beyond the 90th minute, including that penalty awarded to the guests after the Var review which sparked endless discussions, up to hypothesize the repetition of the match due to a technical error. It was the Pisa club itself that put a stone on the matter by declaring that it did not want to appeal, so the three points go to Bari which continues to chase the leading duo with the hope of direct promotion, while Pisa loses the opportunity to strengthen their position in the playoffs. But, to be honest, this afternoon the liveliest and most exciting show was offered in the stands, a real spot on how to experience a football match. Congratulations to the protagonists.

Valerio Poli