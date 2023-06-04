Home » Pistoia is clearer in the finale, the series with Cantù will be decided in race 5
Pistoia prevails over Cantù in game 4 of the A2 playoff semifinal, recovering from -5 to 2 minutes from the siren.

Logan’s triple is worth 70-75, Baldi Rossi responds to Varnado, but from then on only the hosts score with the USA wing, Wheatle and Copeland, while Cantù misses the overtime triple twice.

80-77 the final, for Pistoia 24 with 8 fouls conceded by Varnado and 16 with 6 rebounds by Wheatle, while Magro finishes with 8 points, 7 rebounds and 6 fouls conceded.

Sacchetti’s men stop at the climax, Logan scores 23 points with 1/8 from two and 7/14 from three, Nikolic does well with 20 points and 7 rebounds, Bucarelli contributes with 7 points, 3 steals and 5 assists.

