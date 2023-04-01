Home Sports Pol Espargaro no longer in intensive care after a fall
Sports

Pol Espargaro no longer in intensive care after a fall

by admin
Pol Espargaro no longer in intensive care after a fall

Pol Espargaro, who fell violently a week ago in training for the MotoGP race in Portugal, has been transferred from intensive care. The Spaniard returned to KTM in 2023 and worked for the GasGas factory team. However, the road to his full recovery is long, reported GasGas boss Herve Poncharal.

Espargaro had suffered a contused lung, broken jaw and fractured vertebrae after being thrown from his motorcycle and hitting the barrier. He was then transferred to Barcelona and had an operation on his jaw.

Hope for a comeback is alive

“I have very good news from Pol. He’s so full of life and really ready to come back because he’s been feeling a bit down the last few days being alone in ICU with no way to get out of bed,” Poncharal said.

The pilot is currently unable to speak and has to eat with a straw, but the main problem is his back. The broken vertebrae will take time to heal as the Spaniard is in a corset. But his plan is definitely to come back to MotoGP.

His replacement will be the German Jonas Folger, who will not join the team until the third race of the season in mid-April.

See also  Treasure·Youth·Confidence——Three Key Words of the League

You may also like

Why does Elena Furiase become a trend every...

Get off work early! Leonard will play 17...

in Marseille, the trial of high-level gymnastics training...

Michel Der Zakarian (Montpellier): “We were very disciplined”

Painter for Naples. The best scorer of the...

Burnley 0-0 Sunderland: Black Cats hit crossbar on...

Du Zhaocai, deputy director of the State Sports...

LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement

kicks and punches on the pitch – Corriere...

Ding Junhui needs more victories in the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy