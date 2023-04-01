Pol Espargaro, who fell violently a week ago in training for the MotoGP race in Portugal, has been transferred from intensive care. The Spaniard returned to KTM in 2023 and worked for the GasGas factory team. However, the road to his full recovery is long, reported GasGas boss Herve Poncharal.

Espargaro had suffered a contused lung, broken jaw and fractured vertebrae after being thrown from his motorcycle and hitting the barrier. He was then transferred to Barcelona and had an operation on his jaw.

Hope for a comeback is alive

“I have very good news from Pol. He’s so full of life and really ready to come back because he’s been feeling a bit down the last few days being alone in ICU with no way to get out of bed,” Poncharal said.

The pilot is currently unable to speak and has to eat with a straw, but the main problem is his back. The broken vertebrae will take time to heal as the Spaniard is in a corset. But his plan is definitely to come back to MotoGP.

His replacement will be the German Jonas Folger, who will not join the team until the third race of the season in mid-April.