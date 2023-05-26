Polcanova misses a historic medal – sport.ORF.at

For Austria’s table tennis, it didn’t work out on Thursday with the first World Cup medal since Werner Schlager’s sensational title in 2003. Sofia Polcanova and her Romanian partner Bernadette Szöcs were clearly beaten by the duo Jeon Ji Hee/Shin Yu Bin 0:3 (-9, -13, -4) in the doubles quarterfinals in Durban. Since there is no match for third place, the South Koreans are assured of the bronze medal.

Read more …