Pole vaulter Duplantis improves world record – sport.ORF.at

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis improved his own world record on Sunday at the Diamond League finals in Eugene, Oregon. The 23-year-old Swede, who is a two-time outdoor world champion, cleared 6.23m, breaking the world record for the seventh time, which he last improved to 6.22m in Clermont-Ferrand last February.

Gudef Tsegay from Ethiopia had already significantly improved the world record over 5,000 m. The 26-year-old needed 14:00.21 minutes, almost five seconds faster than Faith Kipyegon from Kenya in Paris. Tsegay improved her own best time by almost twelve seconds.

