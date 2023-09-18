Athletics: Duplantis flies to 6.23, new auction world record – Other Sports

(ANSA-AFP) – EUGENE, SEPTEMBER 17 – Swedish Olympic champion Armand Duplantis set a new world record in the pole vault by jumping 6.23 metres, during the final of the Athletics Diamond League in Eugene, in the United States. At 23 years old, the two-time outdoor world champion broke the world record for the seventh time, which he had raised to 6.22 last February in Clermont Ferrand (France), indoors. Duplantis won the competition with just three error-free jumps to 6.02 and in his first assault took the world record to 6.23. This season he has cleared six meters or more on thirteen occasions, with the final asterisk being the record and the third consecutive Diamond Trophy. (ANSA-AFP).



