Politano, Giroud, Simeone and … 2 bars: Milan-Napoli, the film of the match

Napoli makes the big deal at San Siro and wins the big match with Milan overcoming the Rossoneri 2-1. It all happens in the second half: the Azzurri took the lead with Politano on a penalty (foul by Dest, who took over from Calabria, on Kvaratskhelia), then Giroud’s equalizer and then Simeone’s winning header. With this victory, Spalletti’s men recapture Atalanta and remain at the top of the standings, but this time the record is only for two. The knockout now forces Milan to chase. For the Devil a streak of 22 consecutive useful results in the league is interrupted, the last defeat dates back to January (Spezia). The best photos of the match

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

