NEW YORK. In the event of an “unprecedented attack”, the US would defend Taiwan. This was stated by Joe Biden in an interview with “60 Minutes” on CBS. The US president was then asked to clarify whether, unlike the conflict in Ukraine, US forces would intervene directly in defense of Taiwan. “Yes”, Biden’s dry reply, who then pointed out that the American attitude towards ‘One China‘ politics has not changed.

An interview that touched on many topics, the one with the president. Still on China, Biden said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that it would be a “giant mistake” to violate sanctions against Russia around the time Moscow started the war in Ukraine. Biden called Xi earlier this year after the latter met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing during the Olympics. “If you think that the Americans and others will continue to invest in China despite your violation of the sanctions imposed on Russia – said the US president – I think you are making a gigantic mistake, but it is a decision that you must make”. It was not a threatening phone call, Biden added, but to warn of the repercussions of violating sanctions. and “so far there is no indication that (the Chinese) have provided weapons or other things that Russia wanted.”

Putin told Uzbekistan’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Friday that he and Xi had “discussed what to do under current conditions to effectively counter the West’s ‘illegal restrictions’,” the Associated Press reported. But Biden, in his interview with ’60 Minutes’, rejected the idea that the intensification of relations between Xi and Putin could herald a “new and more complicated Cold War”.

As for Ukraine, it is ‘defeating’ Russia by regaining ground, but it is not winning yet, Biden’s judgment. Trump case: Joe Biden did not ask for any briefing on the seizure of documents at Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, the president himself pointed out to “60 Minutes”. “I did not ask for specific information on the documents – explained Biden – because I do not want to be involved in the investigation of the Department of Justice”. The president said he “did not personally speak to anyone” about the national security secrets that may be in the Mar-a-Lago documents, but he said he was confident that his administration and the National Security Council are at the same time. current.

Finally, Biden has not dissolved his reservations about his race for the reappointment to the presidential elections of 2024. “This is yet to be seen, but it is my intention. It is too early for these types of decisions. I continue my work over the time frame, after the next electoral cycle I will decide “. Joe Biden, the oldest president ever elected in the United States, will turn 80 on November 20. He would be 82 at the start of a possible second term and 86 at the end. Since his election in November 2020, the president has however repeatedly projected himself towards the 2024 elections, indicating that he would again choose his current vice president, Kamala Harris, as a running mate.