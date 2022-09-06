For the second consecutive time, the spotlight will be on Domenico Di Carlo’s Pordenone. The neroverde team, as in the league debut at Rocco with Triestina, will make its home debut at night.

The match with Juventus NextGen, valid for the second round of group A of Serie C, originally scheduled in Lignano on Saturday 10 September at 5.30 pm, has been brought forward to Friday 9 at 8 pm.

A decision taken to avoid the overlap with the “Deejay Ten”, a running event linked to Radio Deejay, scheduled in the coastal town on Saturday afternoon.

On Tuesday 6 the presale of tickets is expected to open (on TicketOne starting at 10). Meanwhile, 160 have signed up for the season ticket.

A NEW START

The lights of Teghil will baptize the “first” of the green lizards in front of their audience, which in Trieste stood out with a great victory, the result of an excellent performance. The match with Juve coincides with the return to Lignano after a long break.

The last challenge played in the province of Udine dates back to last April 28, when the penultimate round of Serie B was played with Crotone. A meeting that had many meanings, especially that linked to the farewell to football of captain Mirko Stefani and goalkeeper Giacomo Bindi.

Four and a half months later at the Teghil we will see a different Pordenone, with an equally different perspective: the plant along the Adriatic, unlike the last two seasons, will be a temporary accommodation. For the beginning of 2023, at the end of the renovations, the move to Fontanafredda is planned, which will coincide with the team’s return to the province after four and a half years.

The two ultras bands Bandoleros and Supporters will also be present at the Tognon, who will only follow the team away until the game is played in Lignano (as in Trieste last Saturday).

DIFFICULT

Talking about the stadium and home as far as Pordenone is concerned is always a delicate matter. On the other hand, a few other times has a formation disconnected for so long from its territory has been seen.

With his declaration on the occasion of the “Festa verdenera”, with which he promised the new stadium by the end of the legislature, the mayor Alessandro Ciriani gave hope to the square, even if many fans are waiting to see the so-called black and white.

For now we have to be satisfied with the Tognon prospect and to play at Teghil, where prestigious matches will still be held. The first two see as opponents a Juventus NextGen (formerly under 23) always capable of excellent championships and a Padua that, on paper, will fight to the end for the top positions (on 24 September).

Of course, living these races close to home would be ideal, but now you just have to grit your teeth. This time the new year will offer the long-awaited return to the past.