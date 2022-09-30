“The market never ends” is not just a nice way of saying. Or at least it is not around the De Marchi sports center. Because soon, right in the house of Pordenone, another important purchase could arrive, despite the fact that the transfers are closed from September 1st. The city club, of course, is not breaking the rules, but is about to fish in the freedoms basin, which can be registered until 13 December. To be precise, it is a luxury free agent like the defender Matteo Bruscagin (born in 1989) who is strongly approached by the lizards in these hours. Fresh from three seasons at Vicenza and before that strength of Venezia and, above all, of Latina, Bruscagin, trained in the Milan nursery (where he played in Filippo Galli’s Primavera), is a player particularly appreciated by the neroverde coach.

VERY FAITHFUL

With Di Carlo on the Vicenza bench, in fact, Bruscagin can boast 54 appearances, a goal, and a promotion (from C to B) in 2020. In the last troubled white and red season, which culminated in relegation to C after the playouts with Cosenza , was also the protagonist (29 appearances) even after the dismissal of Di Carlo and the first arrival of Cristian Brocchi and then of Francesco Baldini.

The need to open a new cycle, however, advised the Berica club to let the Milanese defender’s annual contract expire, now about to marry at Pordenone.

Because yes

Its grafting would increase the already remarkable level of the Naonian squad, offering Di Carlo a defensive piece in the name of quality and flexibility. Bruscagin, in fact, was mainly used as a right-back, but has in his strings both the role of central and that of cursor on the opposite side, the left. From the height of his experience of him (33 years old in August), moreover, it could also serve as a hen for the youngest.

REVOLVING MESH

It certainly seems destined to gain its own important space between the often revolving meshes of the black-green rearguard. Suffice it to say that so far Di Carlo has deployed (or rather, been able to deploy) the same backlog package only on two occasions, namely in the first two matches with Triestina and Juventus Next Gen. Since the away match in Verona, in fact, it has been necessary to replace Bassoli with Pirrello. In Seregno with San Giuliano, Biondi replaced Andreoni.

And in the last match against Padua it was Negro’s turn to fill Ajeti’s absence, with the surprise in the running of the young Maset. The only constant: Benedetti on the left. With Bruscagin the “movements” could increase.