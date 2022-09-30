New massacre in Kabul, Hazara Shiites still victims. An Afghan security source told Al-Jazeera that the death toll in the Kabul school has risen to 32 dead and over 40 injured. The assailant shot the guard at the institute, then stormed the classroom and detonated his explosive belt among the students. The explosion occurred inside the “Kaj” education center in the Dasht al-Barshi neighborhood, inhabited by Shiites, according to the Associated Press. The “Kaj” education center, in the Shiite-inhabited neighborhood of Dasht al-Barshi, was targeted in 2018.

The students had just taken a university exam when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the building. Many of those living in the area belong to the Shiite Hazara minority, which has been targeted multiple times over the years with bloody attacks.

Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry appointed by the Taliban, said the blast occurred early in the morning. In the education center, which is located in the western part of the Afghan capital, students prepare for university entrance exams. According to press sources, there were at least 150 students in the building.