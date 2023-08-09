Portland, no news on the Lillard front

The Athletic, signed by Shams Charania, publishes an update on a fairly silent NBA market and in particular on the situation relating to Damian Lillard. There are no openings from the Portland Trail Blazers towards the player, only willing to accept the Miami Heat. However, some details emerge about the potential offer of the NBA runners-up: three or four future first picks, a young man like Nikola Jovic, expiring contracts (Tyler Herro would go to a third team included in the deal) and, potentially, second round picks and “draft swaps”

