Home » Portland, no news on the Lillard front
Sports

Portland, no news on the Lillard front

by admin
Portland, no news on the Lillard front

The Athletic, signed by Shams Charania, publishes an update on a fairly silent NBA market and in particular on the situation relating to Damian Lillard. There are no openings from the Portland Trail Blazers towards the player, only willing to accept the Miami Heat. However, some details emerge about the potential offer of the NBA runners-up: three or four future first picks, a young man like Nikola Jovic, expiring contracts (Tyler Herro would go to a third team included in the deal) and, potentially, second round picks and “draft swaps”

See also  Helping the Beijing Winter Olympics venues to supply 100% clean energy to the Zhangbei Rouzhi project to complete the pre-match "physical examination"_Sina News

You may also like

San Siro, the reasons for the restriction: no...

with a new double, the magic continues in...

Athletics, Meeting Brazzale: Weir in a new dimension,...

Really rough Copenhagen: A fight between fans and...

Monza-Milan, Pioli: ‘I’m happy with the new players....

CL qualification: Sturm loses at PSV Eindhoven

Colombia vs England: A Clash for Women’s Soccer...

Fiorentina: Nzola has arrived, visits and signatures tomorrow...

Canadian Open: Andy Murray beats Lorenzo Sonego as...

“Can Saudi Arabia create a high-level championship with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy