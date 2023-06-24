Home » Portugal and the Netherlands neutralize each other, Belgium caught up by Georgia
Portugal and the Netherlands neutralize each other, Belgium caught up by Georgia

Portugal does not succeed in this Euro Espoirs. After their surprise defeat against Georgia in the opening match (0-2), the Lusitanians conceded a draw against the Netherlands (1-1) and have only one point in two days. André Almeida, established in place of Vitinha, had however launched his own well by opening the scoring against the run of play (20th).

But despite a long resistance against the dominant Dutch (58% possession), Nuno Tavares’ teammates cracked on a corner. Bryan Brobbey found himself alone in front of goal after a deflection and crucified Celton Biai, already the author of several saves, to offer the point of a draw to his team (78th).

Belgium has its destiny between its feet

The hope of qualification is slim but remains for the Portuguese. For that, it would be necessary to defeat Belgium, hoping that the Netherlands do not win against the Georgians (Tuesday, 6 p.m.). Because in the other match of the group, the co-organizers of the competition have again surprised a great nation.

Despite a two-goal lead before half-time, Belgium were caught by Georgia just before added time (2-2). Also outsiders for the coronation, the Red Devils keep their destiny between their feet since a victory during the last day would qualify them. Same observation for the Netherlands, while a draw would be enough for the Georgians.

