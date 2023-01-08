The Portuguese press has announced that the judiciary has opened an investigation into Benfica and the members of the board of directors of the 2016-2020 mandate and still in office. The first press rumors were confirmed by the sports club itself.

ALSO RUI COSTA

Among those under investigation is Rui Costa, who played in Italy for years, first at Fiorentina and then at Milan, and is currently the president of the club to replace Luis Filipe Vieira, who had already resigned in the summer of 2021. following his detention requested as part of another fraud and tax fraud investigation. In the current investigation, which grew out of prosecutors’ investigation into hacked emails, Benfica are accused of benefiting from manipulated results in several matches. The club statement declares total “openness to collaborate with the competent authorities”.