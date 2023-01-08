A 29-year-old, Giovanni Pieroni, died this afternoon in Valtellina, where he was spending the Epiphany holidays in the snow. According to the reconstruction of the rescuers of the Magnolta ski area in Aprica, during a descent he lost control of his skis and ended up hitting a snow cannon on the side of the slope. The impact was reportedly devastating.

The boy was a resident of La Spezia and was in the ski resort for a few days. In the impact he suffered very serious injuries due to which he died shortly after arriving with the ambulance at the Morelli hospital in Sondalo. Among the first to rescue the young man were the policemen-skiers of the State Police of the Sondrio police headquarters, engaged in rescue and rescue services at the ski lifts. The Sondrio Public Prosecutor’s Office, led by Piero Basilone, has ordered investigations into the dynamics of the dramatic accident to ascertain any liability.

“The entire municipal council is deeply shaken by the incident and expresses its closeness to the young man’s family – explains the Councilor for Tourism of the Municipality of Aprica, Alessandro Damiani – We have been shocked ever since the first information on the incident, shortly after 2.30pm today.” An inexplicable tragedy for the moment: “According to what the rescuers told me, he was at the end of a black slope – he continues – So he was most likely an expert skier, who decided to tackle a particularly complex slope. It remains to be understood, and the investigations currently underway will ascertain it, how he could have lost control of his skis in that simple section”. Pieroni’s death comes at the end of a festive period during which “as always we have tried to offer all the people who frequent Aprica positive emotions and good memories – concludes the councilor – This is our job and in a certain sense our mission. What happened hurt us all.”