Xinhua News Agency, Lisbon, August 30th (Chen Baiqiao) The Portuguese Super League Football League Benfica team sat at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon on the evening of the 30th and beat Ferreira 3:2, winning four consecutive victories and leading the Portuguese Super League standings.

Benfica’s match in the third round of the Portuguese Super League was postponed until today due to the Champions League play-off. Captain Otamendi, who ended the suspension, scored a goal in the 31st minute but was ruled out for offside.

The away team Ferreira had only two shots in the first half, but they scored the first goal in the 39th minute. After the corner kick was cleared, Ferreira’s 20-year-old striker Coffey headed into the net. Just 3 minutes later, Benfica cooperated continuously in the frontcourt, Rafa assisted Neres with a left-footed push and scored, leveling the score on the field. In half-time stoppage time, Mario scored a penalty kick won by new aid Alexander Ba, helping Benfica lead 2:1 to end the half.

Changing sides to fight again, Ba quickly scored a goal, but it was also cancelled due to offside. In the 56th minute, Ramos grabbed points in the small penalty area and scored his sixth goal of the season, giving Benfica a 3-1 lead. In the 80th minute, the visiting team Kofi received an assist from Delgado and scored the second goal of the game. In the end, Benfica defeated the opponent 3:2 at home and scored another 3 points without any risk.