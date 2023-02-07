“Post-00s” mainly played in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships with 25 players from the Chinese team 2023-02-07 13:48:32.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Wu Junkuan

The Chinese Athletic Association reported on the 6th that the Chinese team will send 25 athletes to participate in the upcoming 2023 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships this month.

It is reported that the 2023 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships will be held in Kazakhstan from February 10 to 12. In the 25-man entry list of the Chinese team, 13 male athletes will participate in the 60m, 400m, 800m, 3000m, long jump, high jump, triple jump and shot put competitions; 12 female athletes will participate in the 60m, 60m Competitions in the meter hurdles, 400m, 800m, 3000m, long jump, triple jump and high jump.

The Chinese team is mainly composed of young athletes. There are 16 people born after 2000. Many of them represent the Chinese team in the intercontinental competition for the first time. The 26-year-old men’s triple jump athlete Fang Yaoqing is the one with the most experience in competitions on the list. He has participated in international competitions such as the 2017 London Athletics World Championships, the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships and the Tokyo Olympics.

Also noteworthy is the 24-year-old Shi Yuhao, who was the champion of the men’s long jump at the 2018 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. In the 2018 Diamond League Shanghai station, he suffered a serious injury while creating a personal best of 8 meters 43. After recovering from his injury, Shi Yuhao participated more in sprint events. In the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, Shi Yuhao and young player Huang Yi will participate in the men’s 60m competition.