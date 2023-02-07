NVIDIA seems to be preparing for a new GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. According to NVIDIA’s partner information, the new product may be launched in April. Of course, the exact NDA time has not yet been confirmed, but on-shelf means that it will actually be launched in April.

The RTX 4070 may have 5888 CUDA Cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory, and the power consumption is lower than that of the RTX 4070 Ti, but the time has not been confirmed yet, and the specifications of the RTX 4070 may have more variables, which requires Wait for NVIDIA to announce later.

Now RTX 4070 Ti can meet the needs of 4K60 games, and RTX 4070 is bound to be locked in 2K QHD game players, we are looking forward to whether the performance and price can meet the expectations of players.

source: videocardz.com