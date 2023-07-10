Prada Becomes Official Partner of Chinese National Women’s Football Team

On July 10, the Chinese National Women’s Football Team announced a partnership with Prada, making the Italian fashion brand the official partner of the team. This collaboration aims to showcase a new public image for the Chinese women’s national football team beyond the field. The Chinese Football Association expressed that the partnership signifies the merging of international fashion and Chinese women’s football culture and both parties will work together to promote the development of women’s sports and Chinese women’s football.

The announcement comes just days before the start of the Women’s World Cup on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The Chinese women’s football team will be competing against Denmark, Haiti, and England in the group stage, with their first match scheduled for July 22.

Prior to the partnership announcement, the Chinese women’s football team caught attention when they departed for the tournament wearing suits and shirts instead of sportswear. Speculation and curiosity arose among netizens, which was put to rest with the unveiling of the Prada collaboration.

The news of the partnership sparked discussion among netizens, with hashtags such as #Prada and Chinese Women’s Football Team Cooperated# and #PradaThis time will not collapse the house# trending on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform.

Prada has previously signed contracts with various celebrities to attract young Chinese consumers, though some of these partnerships have faced criticism. However, this collaboration with the Chinese women’s football team has been well-received, with many considering it a wise choice by Prada.

Athletes, including the rising stars of the Chinese women’s football team, have been gaining favor as brand ambassadors due to their positive influence. In recent months, the Chinese women’s football team has secured multiple exclusive sponsorships, further increasing its commercial value. The team now boasts 15 exclusive sponsors, including Alipay, Roewe, Jinluo, Langdi, Xinri, Panpan, Duoli, Xiaohongshu, Baixiang, Fashilong, Yanjing Beer, Haokang, Bauhinia, and Fenjiu International.

Prada’s partnership with the Chinese National Women’s Football Team not only enhances its brand image but also demonstrates the growing commercial value and recognition of women’s football in China.

(Note: The content and information for this article were sourced from “Yaojie Client” and “Yuyao News Network.” Any reproduction of this content without permission is strictly prohibited. Contact information for copyright infringement claims is provided.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

