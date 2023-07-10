The Disputes Surrounding Coco Lee’s Legacy: Where Does the 1 Billion Dollar Estate Go?

Title: Disputes Over Coco Lee’s Legacy Intensify as Husband Seeks to Overturn Will

Subtitle: Questions arise over the fate of a HKD 1 billion estate left behind by the late singer

Date: July 11, 2023

Since the untimely passing of renowned singer Coco Lee, the spotlight has shifted to her husband, Le Yumin, and the contentious disputes involving her estate. Recently, it was revealed that Le Yumin has sought legal assistance to challenge Coco Lee’s will, particularly her decision to leave her entire estate to her mother. In response, Coco Lee’s second sister fired back through the media, stating that Le Yumin cannot replace Coco Lee and the public should inquire with him personally.

The distribution of Coco Lee’s substantial legacy, estimated to be worth around HKD 1 billion, has become a subject of confusion. It was disclosed that Coco Lee and Le Yumin had been separated for over two years prior to her death, and their divorce proceedings had been unresolved due to disagreements over property. Coco Lee’s will stipulated that all her assets would be left to her mother, including multiple mansions and properties in prime locations across Hong Kong. Notably, these properties were held jointly between Coco Lee, her mother, and her two sisters through a “longevity deed” arrangement. It ensures that ownership rights will be inherited automatically by the surviving joint owners until the last person passes away, effectively excluding Le Yumin and his two stepdaughters from any inheritance claim.

The revelation of Le Yumin’s intentions to contest Coco Lee’s will raised concerns about the legitimacy of the document. Under Hong Kong law, in the absence of a legal will, Coco Lee’s mother, husband, and stepdaughters are considered her first-order heirs, entitled to an equal share of the inheritance. In her response to Le Yumin’s actions, Coco Lee’s second sister indirectly criticized his pursuit of the estate. Furthermore, she emphasized that she had not posted or anticipated inheriting any part of Coco Lee’s properties.

Emotions surrounding Coco Lee’s passing have sparked discussions regarding her alleged struggle with depression and its potential connection to her tumultuous relationship with Le Yumin. According to the late singer’s second sister, Coco Lee’s cause of death was not self-harm but rather stemmed from her emotional turmoil. She described Coco Lee’s strong desire for a father figure due to her upbringing, leading to dissatisfaction with Le Yumin as her husband rather than a fatherly figure. Reports also indicate that Coco Lee experienced hardships, including battling breast cancer and mental health issues, with alleged lack of support from Le Yumin.

In the months preceding her death, Coco Lee’s depression intensified, prompting round-the-clock care from her mother and sisters. Close friends offered intermittent support while Le Yumin and his two stepdaughters remained absent. The day after Coco Lee’s passing, Le Yumin returned to Hong Kong. His subsequent obituary declaration in collaboration with Coco Lee’s second sister was disputed by the latter, who claimed it was a unilateral act by Le Yumin. She further emphasized that decisions regarding Coco Lee’s farewell ceremony or memorial should be a collective endeavor rather than solely Le Yumin’s responsibility.

Le Yumin’s character has come under scrutiny, with netizens questioning his background and financial standing. Some referred to him as a “white collar guy” from a working-class background and mocked him as a “pseudo-rich man.” Previous interviews with Coco Lee revealed that Le Yumin began his career as a tennis coach in Hong Kong and later ventured into business, ultimately becoming a billionaire. The pair’s extravagant displays of affection, including Coco Lee financing lavish celebrations for Le Yumin’s milestone occasions, raised questions about their mutual trust and the absence of a prenuptial agreement.

As legal battles loom and the public awaits the final verdict, speculation and scrutiny will undoubtedly continue to surround the fate of Coco Lee’s billion-dollar estate and the disputes involving her husband and family.

