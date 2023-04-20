Home » Food Card: the budget increased but it is not enough to cover the Basic Food Basket
Food assistance in Argentina tripled in the last 14 years. However, studies indicate that they are not enough to cover even half of the Basic Food Basket.

In this context, we communicate with Luciana Speronicoordinator of the Citizen Education area of ​​the Éforo Foundation, who spoke about food policies in the country.

The incidence of the Food Card

“We produced a comprehensive report on food policiesanalyzing the impact of the Alimentar Card”, said Speroni, who later completed: “From 2008 to 2022 we saw that the number of beneficiaries increased steadily.”

“The universe of those who receive this assistance for Various reasons”, shot the interviewee. “The efficiency is not complete because in any of the categories of the Alimentary Card it does not cover the Basic Food Basket”complete.

In that same line, Speroni said that from 2008 to 2020 food policies had 0.11% allocated of GDP as a budget, while from 2020 to the present that amount went to 0.48%. “It is expected to be around 0.42% of GDP this year,” concluded.

“We are always behind the real value that a typical family needs”, asserted the interviewee. “The Food Card seeks to achieve nutrition levels with basic access to food,” she concluded.

