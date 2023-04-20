Basecamp: Behind the cherry blossoms, to spring Tribeč and Polish Roháče

News

All Slovak via ferratas are closed for the season. Via ferrata Zobor will be the first to open on Monday, May 1, 2022.

The Slovenský raj mountain service warns that due to damage to the technical equipment at the Závojovo vodopád in the Sokolá dolina, the trail through the gorge is closed until further notice.

More here.

Hike tip

Henrich Tomáš went on a very attractive two-day hike starting in Telgárt, to the Borovniak viewpoint (Ondrejisko), from which there is probably the most beautiful view of Kráľova hola, with a continuation to the rocky Veľký Radzim and the Vdovčíkovo kreslo viewpoint. From here you can admire Brdárka covered with cherry blossoms.

Tour Behind the cherry blossoms in Brdárka Henrich Tomas

[ Tipy na túry a aktuality z hôr môžeš sledovať aj na našom Facebooku a Instagrame ]

More tips

Sour : Zdeno Vasilišin wrote a series about wanderings in Kysuck settlements, where mountain solitudes are set in beautiful nature and together create a very aesthetic whole.

Wanderings in Kelčov settlements (3)

Polish Tatras: If you still want to enjoy the snow, you can go to Roháče from its northern side. Roman Matkovčík recommends a hike from the Polish side to Lúčna (Grześ) and possibly further to Rákoň or Volovec. The starting point is Dolina Chochołowska – parking lot. Since it is a crossing of one of the longest valleys of the Western Tatras, it is an advantage to stay at the Schronisko PTTK hut on Polanie Chochołowskiej. The next day you can go on a ridge circuit.

To the winter Lúčna from the Polish side

Tips for a bike tour

We will stay with cherries. Between the lake and the hills of the Lithuanian Mountains (Leithagebirge) there is an interesting cycling route called Kirschblütenweg – Cherry Blossom Trail. The cherry route is well-known and famous in Austria, and visitors from far away come here during the flowering period. Pavol Timko recommends going here at the beginning of April, but thanks to the cold spring, this weekend could be the right time.

Bike tour Kirschblütenweg – how we missed the cherries Pavol Timko

Považský Inovec: Katarína Galková undertook a two-day cycle tour around Považské Inovec. The circuit starts and ends in Trenčianske Teplice, goes through Omšenie, Trenčianske Jastrabie, Bezovec, Závada. There are nice meadows on the route, a beautiful but demanding ridge to Bezovec and the forest educational trail Duchonka – Kulháň. You can stop at Chata pod Inovec or Chata Šport na Bezovec.

Around Považské Inovac (northern circuit)

Tips for hiking with children

In the northern part of the Lesser Carpathians, you can see several interesting places in the Dobrovodsk karst during one hike: Orlie skaly, to which local signs will lead us, as well as the Malá Pec and Veľká Pec caves. The caves are freely accessible to the public. They were created by the dissolving action of water enriched with carbon dioxide in calcareous agglomerates. Veľká Pec is also an important archaeological site from the Paleolithic period.

Tour Orlie skaly, Mala Pec and Veľká Pec Soňa Mäkka

Orava Highlands: If you are looking for something short, with nice views, go from Vyšné Kubín to the interesting rock formations – Tupa and Ostrá skala in the Oravská vrchovina. From the wide meadows there is a view of Veľký Choč and Kubínská hola and the surrounding area.

A blunt rock from Vyšné Kubín with a small child

From the photo gallery

The weather

According to SHMÚ, it will be clear to partly cloudy on Saturday, with temporarily increased cloudiness in places during the day. The lowest night temperature 9 to 4, locally 3 to -2 degrees in the valleys. The highest daily temperature 17 to 22, on Orava, Horny Spiš occasionally around 15 degrees.

It will be even warmer on Sunday, clear to partly cloudy. Increasing cloud cover during the day in the west and occasional rain or showers there in the afternoon. Lowest night temperature 9 to 4, locally 4 to -1 degrees in the valleys. The highest daily temperature is 18 to 23 degrees, exceptionally colder in Orava, Liptov and Upper Spiš.

Current conditions

In the morning, according to the Center for Avalanche Prevention, the 2nd avalanche level is declared for positions above 1800 m above sea level, where dry powdery snow is still maintained. The one on shady northern exposures can be rolled into snow boards and pillows of different thickness and hardness. Steep, narrow chutes and troughs are particularly dangerous. In the afternoon, the moderate avalanche danger will also extend to areas above 1500 m above sea level, where wet spontaneous avalanches and avalanches may occur due to warming and solar radiation.

The HZS recommends having hiking crampons and ice axes in all the mountains within its jurisdiction.

Restrictions on hiking trails

High Tatras

HZS strongly does not recommend using the section of the trail – highways intersection Trigan – Popradské pleso red sign in winter. A safe alternative is a green sidewalk.

Great Fatra

The winter pole markings in the area of ​​Suché Vrch in Veľká Fatra have been changed, the HZS advises hikers to take the summer route. From Krížna to Suchý Vrch, the winter pole markings are broken.

Little Fatra

The section of the trail Suchý – Bublen saddle is not marked with winter pole markings. The trail passes through avalanche terrain and is difficult to navigate when visibility is reduced. HZS does not recommend using the yellow trail Medziholie saddle – Stohové sedlo. From 01.03.2023 to 15.06.2023, the following trails are closed for nature protection reasons: Medziholie – Veľký Rozsutec – Medzirozsutce (red tourist sign) Obšívanka – Malé nocľahy (blue tourist sign) Vendovka – Malý Kriváň (blue tourist sign)

Western Tatras and Chočské vrchy

Green TZCH Svorad – Spain – Lomnô (Lomné) and green TZCH Proscekné – Dol. Borovianky is poorly marked, with limited access (lots of fallen trees and overgrown). Bridges in Bobrovecká dolina, Hlboka dolina and Bystra dolina are torn down and in poor technical condition.

Low Tatras

Due to the number of fallen trees, the red trail from Široká dolina towards Pekná vyhlídka, the red trail from Ludrova to Salatín is difficult to pass.

Slovak Paradise

In several places, there are fallen trees and broken branches on the sidewalks. The water level is elevated in the gorges. Movement in the gorges is both physically and time-consuming.

Pieniny

From April 3 to June 30, 2023, the road in the Dunajec Gorge is completely closed due to ongoing reconstruction work. The yellow tourist route in the section Targov – Huta will also be closed.