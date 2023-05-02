Pre-Pre-Olympic, the groups of the five tournaments have been drawn

The groups of the five pre-Olympic tournaments that will be held between 12 and 20 August were drawn today in Manila to give 40 teams not qualified for the 2023 World Cup the possibility of continuing to pursue participation in the 2024 Olympics Five tournaments: two in Europe (the first in Poland and Estonia, the second in Turkey), one in America (Argentina), in Africa (Nigeria) and in Asia (country to be defined).

In Europe Group A and B belong to one tournament (final phase in Poland), C and D to a second tournament (entirely played in Istanbul).