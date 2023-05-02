Home » Pre-Pre-Olympic, the groups of the five tournaments have been drawn
Sports

Pre-Pre-Olympic, the groups of the five tournaments have been drawn

by admin
Pre-Pre-Olympic, the groups of the five tournaments have been drawn

The groups of the five pre-Olympic tournaments that will be held between 12 and 20 August were drawn today in Manila to give 40 teams not qualified for the 2023 World Cup the possibility of continuing to pursue participation in the 2024 Olympics Five tournaments: two in Europe (the first in Poland and Estonia, the second in Turkey), one in America (Argentina), in Africa (Nigeria) and in Asia (country to be defined).

In Europe Group A and B belong to one tournament (final phase in Poland), C and D to a second tournament (entirely played in Istanbul).

See also  Nucleus 1893 Genoa: temporary suspension communicated

You may also like

Allana Slater at Sydney 2000: Spotting the two-inch...

“I wanted to be looked at for my...

Grizzlies GM on Dillon Brooks: We created some...

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Perez wins and Zhou...

Decided. The NHL knows the last advance from...

Scudetto party, in the church the priest sends...

ÖFB-Cup: Altach against St. Pölten on “Sensation”.

MotoGp Jerez, TV schedules – When and where...

The Sea of ​​Spring? But in Finale Ligure!

Naples communicates while awaiting its coronation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy