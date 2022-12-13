The Atletico Madrid striker has been involved in eight goals (3 goals and 5 assists) in his last eight World Cup starts

France aims for the final and will face the revelation Morocco. Last obstacle before the final: we go on the pitch on Wednesday at 20 Italian time. Bookmakers are betting on Griezmann: the Atletico Madrid striker has been involved in eight goals in his last eight matches as a World Cup starter.

The class of ’91 scored three goals and scored five assists. Seven of those eight entries came in the knockout stages of the competition. Whether Griezmann scores or assists against Morocco in the 90′ ​​is quoted at 2.00 by Sisal.

France-Morocco prediction — Deschamps’ team alternated between winning and losing in their six World Cup matches against African sides, losing 1-0 to Tunisia in the last round of the group stage. Morocco are unbeaten in their last six matches (W3 D3) of the tournament: it is the longest run of matches without defeat by an African selection in the history of the World Cup.