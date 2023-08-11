Home » Premier: Haaland brace immediately, City starts well – Football
Sports

Premier: Haaland brace immediately, City starts well – Football

by admin
Premier: Haaland brace immediately, City starts well – Football

Four minutes from kick-off, Erling Haaland scored his first goal of the new Premier League season, which opened with Burnley’s 3-0 win against Manchester City for the holders.


The Norwegian striker didn’t stop and also scored his side’s second goal in the 36th minute, before Rodri completed the work in the second half.


After the 52 goals scored in his debut season at City, Haaland seems intent on repeating himself and guaranteeing Pep Guardiola again what is needed to go in search of the fourth consecutive national title, poker never managed by any team in the Premier League, and other trophies in England and Europe. Furthermore, the European Super Cup against Sevilla is scheduled for next week. City’s night was marred by an injury to Kevin De Bruyne, who limped off midway through the first half. The newly promoted Burnley led by the former flag of the Citizens Vincent Kompany has not badly figured but without a Haaland in attack he could not compete with the host battleship.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Heaven and Hell!Arsenal continue to beat Liverpool at home and the title dream is broken – yqqlm

You may also like

Burnley – Manchester City 0:3, Haaland fires sharply...

Canadian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula beats Coco Gauff...

Football World Cup: Australia fights against host curse

he won the 2002 Australian GP – breaking...

Spain Makes History in Women’s World Cup: Advances...

Saudi Pro League: Everything you should know for...

the season opens with a draw between Nice...

This is today’s SPORT cover, Saturday August 12

Fifteen-year-old Slovak star without weapons. So the fans...

Manchester City roll out at Burnley to open...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy