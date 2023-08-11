Premier: Haaland brace immediately, City starts well – Football

Four minutes from kick-off, Erling Haaland scored his first goal of the new Premier League season, which opened with Burnley’s 3-0 win against Manchester City for the holders.





The Norwegian striker didn’t stop and also scored his side’s second goal in the 36th minute, before Rodri completed the work in the second half.





After the 52 goals scored in his debut season at City, Haaland seems intent on repeating himself and guaranteeing Pep Guardiola again what is needed to go in search of the fourth consecutive national title, poker never managed by any team in the Premier League, and other trophies in England and Europe. Furthermore, the European Super Cup against Sevilla is scheduled for next week. City’s night was marred by an injury to Kevin De Bruyne, who limped off midway through the first half. The newly promoted Burnley led by the former flag of the Citizens Vincent Kompany has not badly figured but without a Haaland in attack he could not compete with the host battleship.



