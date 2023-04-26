Home » Premier League: According to media reports, Chelsea FC before agreement with Pochettino
Sports

Premier League: According to media reports, Chelsea FC before agreement with Pochettino

by admin
Premier League: According to media reports, Chelsea FC before agreement with Pochettino

Status: 04/24/2023 11:58 a.m

According to media reports, the crisis-ridden Chelsea FC a commitment from coach Mauricio Pochettino is imminent. Both “Blues“Last time Julian Nagelsmann was traded again and again.

According to information from the well-connected Transfermarkt expert Fabrizio Romano, talks with the former Tottenham coach are set to enter the decisive phase this week. Also the British newspaper “Telegraph” and the Spanish “Brand” reported an upcoming agreement.

Chelsea parted ways with coach Graham Potter in early April, with whom the Londoners had actually planned a long-term project. Former Chelsea coach Frank Lampard will be in charge of the team until the end of the season. However, the “Blues” lost their first four competitive games under the ex-professional and have practically no realistic chance of qualifying for a European competition.

  • 32nd matchday
    arrow right

Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are said to be out of the running

After ex-Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann and former Spanish national coach Luis Enrique are out of the running at Chelsea, Pochettino is considered the top favorite for the post as coach Stamford Bridge. According to the “Telegraph”, several Chelsea players are said to have spoken out in favor of the Argentine, who before the “Spurs” already Espanyol Barcelona and the FC Southampton trained and most recently with Paris until the summer of 2022 Saint Germain was under contract.

See also  Příbram - Varnsdorf 1:2, Chance for Vyškov, Příbram lost to Varnsdorf

You may also like

Spain: score 4 goals for Real, this hasn’t...

Freiburg shoots in the direction of the premier...

Antonio Tiberi, Bahrain Victorius wants the cyclist who...

Chinese Super League Comprehensive | Qingdao Manatee wins...

Pep Guardiola reveals his game idea for the...

USFL Inside The Drive: How Reggie Corbin willed...

Handball: In the tight title race, a three-way...

Godfathers and godmothers of the Can We Run...

Guo Yu goes to the Asian Championships: men’s...

Sports stars – a great opportunity for mass...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy