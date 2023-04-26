Premier League: According to media reports, Chelsea FC before agreement with Pochettino

Status: 04/24/2023 11:58 a.m

According to media reports, the crisis-ridden Chelsea FC a commitment from coach Mauricio Pochettino is imminent. Both “Blues“Last time Julian Nagelsmann was traded again and again.

According to information from the well-connected Transfermarkt expert Fabrizio Romano, talks with the former Tottenham coach are set to enter the decisive phase this week. Also the British newspaper “Telegraph” and the Spanish “Brand” reported an upcoming agreement.

Chelsea parted ways with coach Graham Potter in early April, with whom the Londoners had actually planned a long-term project. Former Chelsea coach Frank Lampard will be in charge of the team until the end of the season. However, the “Blues” lost their first four competitive games under the ex-professional and have practically no realistic chance of qualifying for a European competition.

Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are said to be out of the running

After ex-Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann and former Spanish national coach Luis Enrique are out of the running at Chelsea, Pochettino is considered the top favorite for the post as coach Stamford Bridge. According to the “Telegraph”, several Chelsea players are said to have spoken out in favor of the Argentine, who before the “Spurs” already Espanyol Barcelona and the FC Southampton trained and most recently with Paris until the summer of 2022 Saint Germain was under contract.