Premier League: flood of goals in England’s relegation battle

Status: 05/09/2023 00:04

In the relegation battle in the English Premier League there was a flood of 21 goals in three games on Monday (May 8th, 2023) at the end of the 35th matchday. Everton and Nottingham escaped the relegation places.

Everton and Nottingham with scoring victories

He has a possible liberation in the relegation battle FC Everton landed. The “Toffees” batted away Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the 35th matchday with 5: 1 (3: 0). Everton moved up from 19th to 17th with this convincing success and can once again dream of staying up.

Also Nottingham Forest landed a win – albeit a more contested one. Nottingham beat the third-bottom team in the duel with the bottom team FC Southampton with 4:3 (3:1). Nottingham also made a leap forward and are 16th with three games to go.

35th matchday

arrow right

Torfestival in Fulham

In the fight against relegation, the FC Fulham Leicester City dealt a severe blow. Fulham, which has been secured for a long time, beat Leicester 5: 3 (3: 0), which is in 18th place with 30 points and is tied with Leeds (19th) and thus remains under threat of relegation.

Arsenal are hot on their heels for Man City

The day before he had FC Arsenal the gap to the leader Manchester City shortened to one point, at least for the time being. The “Gunners” won the top game in third place on Sunday (May 7th, 2023). Newcastle United with 2:0 (1:0).

After a really strong start from Newcastle, Martin Ödegaard put the visitors on the winning track with a 30-metre shot on matchday 35. The decision in a fast-paced and exciting game came from an own goal by Newcastle’s Fabian Schär (71st).

Arsenal now have 81 points, but have already played a game more than Manchester City (82 points). Newcastle (65 points) have to worry about qualifying for the Champions League again because FC Liverpool after the sixth win in a row in fifth place is only three points behind – but also one game more.

Ilkay Gündogan with a brace

Already on Saturday the last so sovereign Manchester City had a 2:1 (2:0) victory against Leeds United fetched. man of the day was with the “Skyblues“This time not record scorer Erling Haaland, but captain Ilkay Gündogan.

The German international scored both goals (19th, 27th). Rodrigo (85′) made the game exciting again for Leeds in the closing stages after Gündogan had just missed a penalty (84′).

United lose at West Ham

Manchester United missed in the 0:1 (0:1) defeat West Ham United, taking third place from Newcastle. When Said Benrahma conceded (27th), goalkeeper David de Gea slipped the ball over his fingertips.

West Ham collected three very important points in the relegation battle and are now 15th in the table. seven points ahead of the first relegation zone.

Sixth win in a row for Liverpool

The defeats of United and Newcastle improved Liverpool FC’s chances of a place in the Champions League. Jürgen Klopp’s team celebrated with a 1-0 (1-0) win over the FC Brentford sixth win in a row and is only one point behind Manchester United in fourth place, but has already played a game more.

Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal in the 13th minute. For the goalscorer, it wasn’t just the 100th goal Anfield Roadhe also drew level with club legend Steven Gerrard with 186 goals in all competitions.

Chelsea can still win

The Chelsea FC celebrated success again after nine competitive games without a win. At table neighbor AFC Bournemouth Benot Badiashile (82′) and Joalo Felix (86′) shot out the 3-1 (1-1) victory in the closing stages. Previously, Matias Vina (21st) equalized the early Chelsea lead by Conor Gallgaher (9th). With 42 points, Chelsea moved up to eleventh place.

Kane makes Tottenham dream

Tottenham Hotspur maintained his chances of participating in the European Cup. At 1: 0 (1: 0) in the London duel against Crystal Palace were the “Spurs” once again relied on their captain Harry Kane, who scored just before the half-time whistle (45th).

Kane is now second in all-time goalscoring behind Alan Shearer (260) after scoring 209 in the Premier League. 57 points means Tottenham are sixth behind Liverpool (62).