Manchester City won 3-1 at home

At 22:00 on October 22, Beijing time (15:00 local time in the UK), the 13th round of the Premier League in the 2022/23 season started. Manchester City beat Brighton 3-1 at home, Haaland scored twice, and Debrau Goal inside. Manchester City have won all eight of their home games this season.

Manchester City doubled Brighton last season. Manchester City has only lost 1 game in the past 12 meetings between the two sides, and the remaining 11 games have 10 wins and 1 draw. In the 28 historical encounters between the two sides, Manchester City has 18 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses. Glares, Mahrez, Bernardo and Laporte alternate.

In the 22nd minute, Edson made a long pass, and Haaland waded past the attacking goalkeeper and smashed the defender into the empty goal. In the 43rd minute, Dunk fouled Bernardo in the penalty area, and Haaland scored a penalty, 2-0.

Manchester City 1-0, Haaland

Manchester City 2-0, Haaland

Brighton pulled one back in the 53rd minute, March passed the ball, and Trossard shot into the near corner from the edge of the penalty area on the left, 1-2. In the 75th minute, Bernardo passed the ball and De Bruyne shot from 25 yards to score, 3-1.

Brighton 1-2, Trossard

Manchester City 3-1, De Bruyne

Manchester City (4-3-3): 31-Ederson; 25-Akanji, 3-Dias, 14-Laporte, 7-Cancelo; 17-De Bruyne, 16-Roman Derry, 20-Bernardo; 26-Mahrez(62′,47-Foden), 9-Haaland(80′,19-Alvarez), 10-Garesh(77′,80 – Palmer)