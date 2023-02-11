A slew of violations which threatens to earthquake the english football and European. A’sports investigation which will inevitably intertwine the financial world and the political side of the continental balloon. There Premier League opened one maxi-investigation on the accounts of Manchester Citycurrently the strongest team in Europe and the first candidate to win the Champions League. The world‘s top league disputes are an indictment spanning ten years of running the club, since 2009 al 2018 and contain beyond one hundred alleged violations of rules.

If the English company were to be found guilty, it risks incurring penalties ranging from one penalty in terms of pointsexclusion from the championship. The investigation started in December five years ago in light of the documents of Football Leaks published by the German newspaper The mirror. Il deferment invests in a period in which City won three championships and targets the rules that require the supply “in the utmost good faith” of “financial information accurate that provide a truthful view e correct from the financial position of the club”. Among the transparency requests that may have been breached by City are “le come in (including sponsorship income), his related parties and his operating costs”.

A second part of the violations listed refers to the alleged non-compliance with the rules “which require a member club to include all the details of the remuneration dell’trainer in relatives contracts with his coach” relating to the seasons from 2009/10 to 2012/13 inclusive, years in which he sat on the Citizens bench Robert Mancini. The second set of alleged violations also relates to requirements for a club to include full details of its remuneration players within the relevant contracts, for the seasons from 2010/11 to 2015/16 inclusive. There third section concerns alleged breaches of Premier League rules requiring clubs to abide by the rules of the UEFA financial fair playbetween 2013/14 and 2017/18.

City were banned from UEFA competition for two years by European football’s governing body for alleged breaches of its Financial Fair Play regulations in February 2020, but the fine was cancelled from the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July of the same year. There fourth series of alleged violations concerns the rules of profitability e sustainability of the Premier League in the 2015/16 to 2017/18 seasons. Finally, the club is alleged to have breached league rules which require member clubs to cooperate and assist the Premier League in its investigations, from December 2018 to today. The Premier League said in a statement that the proceedings before the independent commission will be “confidential and heard in private” and that he “will not be making further comments regarding this matter until further notice.”