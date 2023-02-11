BY: JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ / EL PILÓN

After starting with a defeat against Cortuluá as a visitor, Valledupar Football Club return to the stadium Armando Maestre Pavajeau to face Cúcuta on date 2 of the Promotion Tournament I-2023.

However, this first start at home (at 3 pm) will be held behind closed doors to comply with one of the four sanction dates imposed by Dimayor by the invasion of a part of the public to the playing field last September.

At the official premiere of Julian Barragan as technical director, the vallenato cast was defeated one goal by nil the previous Saturday at the stadiumRaul Miranda from the municipality of Yumbo, Valle del Cauca.

For this afternoon’s commitment, the return of the vallenato striker Misael Martínez is expected, as well as the debut of the creation midfielder Sebastian Gutierrez who came to ‘reinforce’ the team this season.

Martínez paid a sanction date and returned to the call after recovering from a discomfort in the ankle of his right foot. In the case of Gutiérrez, before Cortuluá he did not act because he did not have the ‘transfer’ from Concacaf after his time in soccer Canada.

In practice this Friday, at the club’s sports headquarters, the coaching staff led by Julián Barragán and Hamlet Mina defined the list of 18 summoned.

Jonathan Agudelo is the greatest threat for the Cucuteños for today’s match./ PHOTO: DIMAYOR.

WHAT PROFESSOR BARRAGÁN SAID

About the work done during the week after the defeat against Cortuluá and how he faces the duel against Cúcuta, the coach barragan said to THE PYLON what: “During the week we work on all the decision-making, we work a lot on the ordering in some game situations”.

About what he knows about the rival, the strategist from Cali indicated that: “They play 4-2-3-1, an opponent who is intense when it comes to pressing, who has a good start to the game, but I think that with what is being done, in terms of the idea and game model, the intention is to proposing and going out to be a protagonist”.

The last time these two teams met in Valledupar for Rise Tournament It was on May 7, 2018 with a 3-2 ‘motilón’ victory. The local goals were the work of Diego Herazowhile the visit scored through Roque Caballero and Jader Obrian.

The people of Cucuta defeated Orsomarso by the slightest difference in the first day played at the General Santander stadium.