[Meidu News Network]In the 32nd round of the 2022/23 Premier League supplementary match, Manchester United will face Chelsea at Old Trafford. In the end, Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1. After this game, Manchester United has 37 games, 22 wins, 6 draws and 9 losses with 72 points, rising to the third place in the standings, and securing the Champions League qualification for next season one round ahead of schedule.

According to Netease Sports reports, in the 5th minute, Azpilicueta brought Luke Shaw down, and Manchester United got the opportunity to set the ball on the left side of the midfield. Eriksson took the penalty and drove the ball into the middle of the penalty area. Gao Yueqi scored a header and scored a goal, Manchester United took the lead, 1-0.

In the 29th minute, Anthony was unable to persist due to injury and was replaced by Rashford.

In the 5th minute of stoppage time, Sancho received a pass from his teammate in the penalty area and made a cross. Martial pushed his left foot into the net from the left side of the penalty area. Manchester United expanded the score, 2-0. At halftime, Manchester United temporarily leads Chelsea 2-0.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 47th minute, Gallagher made a mistake in protecting the ball in the backcourt. Lindelof handed the ball to Sancho. pop up.

In the 72nd minute, B Fee dribbled the ball in the penalty area and was tripped by Fofana. The referee on duty decisively awarded a penalty kick.

In the 78th minute, Fofana made a mistake in the backcourt and sent the ball directly to the feet of B Fei. The latter knocked across the middle from the right side of the penalty area. With a supplementary shot, Manchester United rewrote the score again, 4-0.

In the 89th minute, Felix dribbled the ball from the middle circle to the front of the penalty area for a long distance and then suddenly hit the goal with his right foot. Chelsea pulled back a goal, 1-4. At the end of the game, Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1 at home.