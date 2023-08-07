Premier League summer signings that have gone under the radar

There have been many huge new additions to the Premier League during the summer transfer window so far. The headlines have been dominated by the acquisitions of world-class stars such as Christopher Nkunku and Manchester United’s new sweeper-keeper Andre Onana.

But there have also been many less talked-about signings that could be set for huge seasons with their new clubs. Which are the most impressive signings that have gone under the radar this summer?

Igor Julio

Brighton and Hove Albion were in need of strong competition for their captain Lewis Dunk. In Igor Julio, they have likely found that and more, as the Brazilian could be the Englishman’s long-term successor.

Igor to Brighton, here we go! Deal now in place for €17m fee plus add-ons — and player to sign four year deal. Verbal agreement reached. 🔵🇧🇷



Igor will travel soon to become new Brighton player. pic.twitter.com/p173BAJpPV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

The South coast club has relied on a data-focused approach in the transfer market, and it has worked for them consistently in recent years. Their hard work off the pitch culminated in their first-ever European qualification last season.

This season their data-backed transfer pursuits should set them up to sustain their place in Europe beyond the end of the 2023/24 campaign. In the Premier League betting, Brighton is offered at +170 to finish in the top six again in the upcoming season.

Brighton’s disruption to the ‘big six’ is not expected to come to an end any time soon, if their summer transfer ambitions are anything to go by.

In Igor, Brighton has acquired a modern ball-playing defender with the physical attributes to rival the world’s best defenders. He is exceptionally quick off the mark and adept at dealing with even the strongest attackers.

The Brazilian could be set to spark a huge surprise in the English top flight next season, he has all the tools to establish himself as one of the league’s leading defenders. At a fee of $19 million dollars, it is a mystery as to how other clubs were not in competition for his signature.

Mark Flekken

The acquisition of a 30-year-old goalkeeper from SC Freiburg was unlikely to amaze Premier League fans too much. However, considering the context Flekken could prove to be a crucial signing for Brentford.

OFFICIAL | Brentford have completed the signing of goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Bundesliga side Freiburg.#FPL | #BFC 🐝 pic.twitter.com/1pHFRN4th0 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) May 31, 2023

Flekken was one of the Bundesliga’s leading goalkeepers for the past few seasons and is perfectly suited to fit seamlessly into Thomas Frank’s team.

In the past campaign, Flekken managed the most clean sheets out of any keeper in the German top flight with a figure of 13. That level of security between the sticks is even more impressive, considering he played for a team that finished outside of the league’s top four positions.

Flekken is also comfortable when it comes to playing the ball out from his own goal, which is a key attribute of David Raya’s that Frank has used well. The Dutchman began his time at Freiburg as a backup and worked his way to being the club’s regular starter between the sticks.

Flekken will have no issues with having to compete for his position at Brentford, the signing of the former Freiburg keeper has guaranteed that the London club will have stability in the net next season.

Both Brighton and Brentford tend to rarely miss with their transfer market business, you can certainly expect these two stars to impress next season and compete amongst the league’s best despite their bargain fees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

