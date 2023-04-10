Home Sports Premier League, the linesman nudges the Liverpool footballer – Corriere TV
Constantine Hatzidakis punched Robertson at half-time, he was suspended by the match officials’ association

Lots of entertainment, four goals but also eight yellow cards. Everything happened in the big match on Sunday 9 April in the Premier League, a 2-2 comeback draw by the Reds at Anfield which held back the leaders’ run. Speaking of nervousness, however, the episode that happened at the end of the first half is sensational. The referee had just blown the whistle before half-time when Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson approached the linesman to protest. At that point, however, assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis raised his right arm and hit Robertson with his elbow. While waiting for the Football Association to conclude its investigation, the linesman has been suspended by Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body responsible for match officials in England.

