Elizabeth II left this world. And according to the protocol there are 12 days of mourning across the UK. This means that the Premier League will not be played this weekend, but the risk is that there is the possibility that English football can also stop the week before the national team stop. Hypothesis that Crouch did not like. The former England center forward politely expressed his dissent.

As reported by Football London even the matches scheduled for next weekend are at high risk because the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II could be celebrated at the same time. And it would be an event that will inevitably make London armored and will need an almost unlimited number of law enforcement agencies to ensure maximum security in such a historic and solemn moment. Evidently enough to leave a very limited number to be allocated to the football weekend. Therefore, it is very likely that after the UEFA competitions, the Premier League teams will not take the field until the national team break. A decision that has generated several criticisms.

Crouch, one of the most popular and beloved faces in English football, has also taken a stand in this regard. As is customary in football 2.0, the former striker expressed a point of view through his twitter profile.

“I know it’s just a game and some events represent something much bigger, but imagine that all of our games took place this weekend anyway. Black armbands, minute of silence, national anthem and royal band playing. And millions of people around the world watching? Wouldn’t that be better? “. Thoughts and words that have crossed social networks at sidereal speed, triggering thousands of reactions. When in doubt whether English football will stop again, the certainty is that Crouch, once again, has not gone unnoticed. See also Champions League, the results of the preliminaries: Benfica, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifa pass

