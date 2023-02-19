Home Sports Premiership: Leicester Tigers 24-18 Saracens – Tigers hold on to beat leaders
Sports

Former England international Mike Brown (left) made his Leicester debut after signing a short-term deal
Leicester Tigers (24) 24
Tries: Pollard, Henderson, Brown Cons: Pollard 3 Pen: Pollard
Saracens (10) 18
Tries: Mawi, Lewington Con: Goode Pens: Goode 2

Leicester survived a late onslaught to inflict just a second Premiership defeat on leaders Saracens and boost their hopes of a top-four finish.

Handre Pollard, Cameron Henderson and Mike Brown all crossed for Tigers in the opening half hour but Eroni Mawi pulled one back just before half-time.

An Alex Goode penalty and interception try by Alex Lewington then put Sarries six points behind.

But Leicester held firm to end a run of three straight Premiership defeats.

Leicester: Brown; Ashton, Scott, Gopperth, Potter; Pollard, Youngs; West, Montoya (capt), Heyes, Martin, Henderson, Liebenberg, Cracknell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Van Wyk, Hurd, Snyman, Reffell, Edwards, Atkinson, Simmons.

Saracens: Maitland; Second, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; Goode (Capt), Davies; Mawi, Pifeletti, Riccioni, Ellis, Tizard, Christie, Wray, B Poverty.

Replacements: Dan, Hislop, Judge, Boon, Knight, Van Zyl, Hartley, Harris.

Referee: Tom Foley.

