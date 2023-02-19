After the first half of the Mirza Delibašić Cup final in Sarajevo, Igokea m:tel has “plus seven” against Široki.

The final of the Cup of Bosnia and Herzegovina, named after the legendary Mirza Delibašić, is underway, in which Igokea m:tel and Široki meet.

Whoever wins the final in Sarajevo’s “Skenderija” will lift the 10th trophy and become the record holder for the number of cups won in this competition.

IGOKEA – WIDE 38:31 (21:16, 17:15)

“Igos” entered the final match better and after the first five minutes led by six points (8:2), but Široki, on the wings of Dešon Knight and Filip Kraljević, managed to keep the leader of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the game.

At the end of the first period, Vladimir Jovanović’s team still had a solid advantage of eight points, but Dominik Vujanović hit a three-pointer with the sound of the siren – 21:16.

At the start of the second part, there were dark minutes for Aleksandrovčani, who scored the first points from the game only after 3.5 minutes when Nikola Marić scored with a layup. Since then, the “Igos” strengthened their defense and gained seven points (32:25), and a little more than two minutes before going to rest, they had a double-digit advantage – 36:25.

However, thanks to the great Knight, they went to the break with seven points in favor of the Alexandrov team (38:31).

Nikola Marić with 10 points, captain Marko Joshilo scored eight, and Stefan Đorđević scored two less. For the Herzegovinian team, Deshaun Knight led the way with 11 points.



Igokea has nine trophies won in the BIH Cup in its showcases – 2007, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022, as many times as Široki also lifted the trophy, but the last time was in 2014.

Igokea m:tel narrowly reached this year’s final with a victory over Borce from Banja Luka (73:71), while the team from “Pecare” outplayed the host, Bosnia from Sarajevo, in the second semi-final (71:65).

Before the match against Borc, the people of Aleksandrov received the cup for last season’s title of champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina after eight months and 14 days.

ALL WINNERS OF THE BIH CUP

2022/2023. KK Igokea (Aleksandrovac) or HKK Široki (Široki Brijeg)

2021/2022. KK Igokea (Aleksandrovac)

2020/2021. KK Igokea (Aleksandrovac)

2019/2020. KK Spars Realway (Sarajevo)

2018/2019. KK Igokea (Aleksandrovac)

2017/2018. KK Igokea (Aleksandrovac)

2016/2017. KK Igokea (Aleksandrovac)

2015/2016. KK Igokea (Aleksandrovac)

2014/2015. KK Igokea (Aleksandrovac)

2013/2014. HKK Široki (Shiroki Brijeg)

2012/2013. KK Igokea (Aleksandrovac)

2011/2012. HKK Široki (Shiroki Brijeg)

2010/2011. HKK Široki (Shiroki Brijeg)

2009/2010. KK Bosna ASA (Sarajevo)

2008/2009. KK Bosna ASA (Sarajevo)

2007/2008. HKK Široki (Shiroki Brijeg)

2006/2007. KK Igokea Partizan (Aleksandrovac)

2005/2006. HKK Široki (Shiroki Brijeg)

2004/2005. KK Bosna ASA (Sarajevo)

2003/2004. HKK Široki (Shiroki Brijeg)

2002/2003. HKK Široki (Shiroki Brijeg)

2001/2002. HKK Široki (Shiroki Brijeg)

2000/2001. KK Sloboda Dita (Tuzla)

1999/2000. KK Borac Nektar (Banjaluka)

