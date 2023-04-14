After just a few weeks, Thomas Tuchel seems to have lost two of FC Bayern’s three title chances. Nevertheless, the judgments after the clear defeat at Manchester City are not quite as one-sided as the result. The press reviews.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Bayern Munich lost 3-0 at Manchester City. The entry into the semi-finals is a long way off. “The second goal cost us a lot of self-confidence,” says coach Thomas Tuchel.

Nfter the clear defeat in the quarter-finals of the first leg at Manchester City, FC Bayern is threatened with being eliminated from the Champions League. Even during the 0: 3 bankruptcy of the Bundesliga leader with the new coach Thomas Tuchel, the European football union Uefa was thinking about its predecessor on Tuesday evening in the live ticker.

“A penny for Julian Nagelsmann’s thoughts,” said a comment in the 82nd minute after Rodri (27th minute), Bernardo Silva (70th) and former Dortmund professional Erling Haaland (76th) for the had met English champions coached by Pep Guardiola.

also read

The Munich team parted ways with Nagelsmann (35) on March 24 and signed Tuchel (49) as his successor. After the end of the DFB Cup quarterfinals against SC Freiburg and in view of the impending departure from the premier class, Bayern now only have the eleventh German championship in a row in their sights instead of the triple chance.

also read

However, the media’s verdict was not as clear as the result. There was not only criticism of Tuchel’s Bayern. The press reviews:

Great Britain

The Sun: “Thomas Tuchel will feel like his opponent (Pep Guardiola) has trumped him tonight because his team travels to Munich with their tails between their legs. The team looked confident in the first half until Rodri gave the hosts the lead with his miracle goal.”

“Thomas Tuchel will feel like his opponent (Pep Guardiola) has trumped him tonight because his team travels to Munich with their tails between their legs. The team looked confident in the first half until Rodri gave the hosts the lead with his miracle goal.” Daily Mail: “Bayern played well for a long time, but in the end they were desperate for their dignity as City dominated relentlessly with a 3-0 win in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.”

“Bayern played well for a long time, but in the end they were desperate for their dignity as City dominated relentlessly with a 3-0 win in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.” The Guardian: “Could this finally be the year for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola? The evidence is mounting, the latest example of a side clinching form at just the right time unfolds before shocked German eyes. And ahead of those of the rest of Europe.”

also read

Spain

Brand: “Tuchel’s new Bavarians went to the Etihad without Joao Cancelo, Müller and Mané and still managed to hold off against an English side who had a great Ederson to thank.”

“Tuchel’s new Bavarians went to the Etihad without Joao Cancelo, Müller and Mané and still managed to hold off against an English side who had a great Ederson to thank.” The country: “In view of what was seen in England, the second leg in Munich next week gives little hope for a reparation for Bayern.”

Italy

Corriere dello Sport: “Nothing can be taken for granted given the level of the opponents coached by Tuchel, but it is certain that City will go into the second leg in Bavaria with a not inconsiderable lead.”

“Nothing can be taken for granted given the level of the opponents coached by Tuchel, but it is certain that City will go into the second leg in Bavaria with a not inconsiderable lead.” Gazzetta dello Sport: “Manchester City, football lesson: 3-0 against Bayern and semi-finals in the sack.”

also read

France

The Team: “The two goalscorers Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva were the picture of a sovereign Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich.”

Austria

Delivery man: “Manchester City punishes Bayern coldly. The Munich team played well in England, but made too many mistakes.”

Switzerland