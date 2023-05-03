Home » Příbram – Slavia B 1:2, Příbram lost to the last Slavia B in the second league and lost for the fourth time in a row
For Lithuania, it didn’t look like from the beginning that they were playing against each other aspirants for promotion and the last team in the table. The Slavist reserve did not allow the home team to have more chances and opened the scoring in the setting of the first half thanks to Šubert’s placed shot from outside the penalty area.

The Příbram team did not succeed even after changing sides. In the 72nd minute, Singhateh scored the visitors’ second goal from the penalty spot. Moments later, Wágner reduced, but the home team could not do more. “B” Slavia won after six rounds and is one point short of the first non-relegation position.

22nd round of the second football league:
Pribram – Slavia Prague B 1:2 (0:1)
Goals: 75. Wágner – 45.+3 Šubert, 72. Singhateh from pen. Referee: Rouček – Slavíček, Arnošt. ŽK: Fišl, Stropek – Šmiga, Hájek, Pech. Viewers: 942.
