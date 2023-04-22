Eintracht Frankfurt: Coach Glasner defends himself against allegations of selfishness

Status: 04/20/2023 3:02 p.m

A contract extension on the table, an “assume” in an interview, a possible successor in conversation: the headlines are currently not tearing away from Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner. Now the Austrian himself has commented on this. And clearly.

Oliver Glasner had something to share. At the Eintracht Frankfurt press conference before the away game against Borussia Dortmund (Saturday, 6.30 p.m., live in the Sportschau audio stream) it was also about the future of the Austrian and all the headlines that have been read about the Frankfurt coach in the past few days gave.

On the one hand, Glasner himself declared on Saturday that he assumed that he would sit on the Hessen bench in the new season. The TV broadcaster Sky had also reported that Matthias Jaissle, currently coach in Salzburg, is a candidate for Glasner’s successor and that there have already been initial talks about it.

Denials from Salzburg

According to hr-sport information, Krösche is impressed by Jaissle’s work, but there has been no contact between the two for several months. There was also a denial from Salzburg on Thursday: “Matthias approached me immediately after the rumor came up and told me that there was nothing to it,” said RB sports director Christoph Freund Sky Sport Austria. Glasner commented on both issues on Thursday.

Glazier about…

… his “assume I’ll be on the bench next season” interview:

“I was amazed once again. I said everything in the interview that I’ve said for the last three months. There was no new statement. Before I stalled and suddenly I confessed myself. But I don’t know why ‘Cause I’ve always said the same thing It’s an interpretative story.

I try not to read everything anymore, but I still get one or the other. A media outlet accused me of being selfish because I hadn’t accepted the contract offer yet. I wish you would think this through. At Eintracht, the coach extended two years ago and then changed in the summer. If I were selfish I would extend the contract, get more money, put a release clause in it and if they kick me out, I get more money too. That’s egoism. But I don’t do that.

I care about much more than these banalities. It’s important to me to know what the project looks like here. If I were selfish, I wouldn’t care, the main thing is that I take the money with me. It’s not like that. That’s why we’re currently in talks. We don’t have that much time pressure because I still have a year of contract.

We are in the process of planning the squad and direction together as I expect to be here next year. And then we’ll see what the future looks like here. And if Oliver Glasner is wanted there and if he finds himself in this project, there will be a contract extension. And if not, then not. But that has nothing to do with delaying, selfishness or gambling. In no way. I just want to know: where is Eintracht going? And there’s still one or two things that aren’t quite clear yet. Internally, we are also very relaxed. But let’s assume that I’ll still be a coach here next year.”

… the possible successor Matthias Jaissle:

“I took that in the same way as the fact that my management was negotiating with Tottenham, which was complete nonsense. I don’t comment on everything anymore. I’m in contact with Markus Krösche. Markus said himself that it’s his job to talk to coaches. I’m totally relaxed. There’s so much nonsense written that it’s not worth worrying about every time.”