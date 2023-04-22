Health centers are full due to spring fatigue | Magazine

These days, many complain about exhaustion, and doctors warn about prevention that each of us can implement.

Izvor: Shutterstock/yanadhorn

Malaise, headache, lethargy are three sure signs that you are suffering from so-called spring fatigue, which occurs in almost all meteorologists. Weather conditions and hot-cold oscillations affect the cardiovascular system, but also the mood of individual people, and experts advise that move more, eat healthier and make sure you sleep more.

Dr. Aleksandar Stojanović, director of DZ Palilula, in an interview with Blic, said that there are patients who come more and more frequently because of malaise. “The number of people who come to the Health Center with various ailments has increased and there is general chaos. There is some fatigue, exhaustion, they are anemic. I don’t know if it’s weak movement or something else. it is definitely not a virus, but it is an infection that is current for this time of year. It can also be post-covid syndrome, the allergies haven’t started yet, but sneezing is coming, some people don’t have a temperature, but fatigue is present,” explains Dr. Stojanović.

From the Institute for Public Health “Dr. Milan Jovanović Batut” they state that the daily routine consists of proper nutrition, physical activity, sufficient water intake and quality sleep, and that it plays an important role in preventing spring fatigue. Our body needs a certain amount of time to adapt to the change in climate, and it is during this period of adaptation that the symptoms of so-called spring fatigue are most pronounced. In the Nutrition Counseling Center of the Public Health Institute of Serbia “Dr. Milan Jovanović Batut” they say that in order to prevent spring fatigue, we must start with a healthy daily routine.

“During the winter, our physical activity is reduced, so one of the steps in overcoming spring fatigue is walking. With moderate physical activity, walking or light exercises, we will increase the supply of oxygen to the body, and therefore, we will have more energy. In addition to physical activity, rest during day and enough sleep, nutrition also helps us fight spring fatigue. To provide our body with energy, the diet must be varied and rich in nutrients“, they state in the Counseling Office. First of all, as they say, we have to replace strong, fatty, spicy foodwhich is common in winter, with food that is rich in vitamins and dietary fiber.

“The diet should include seasonal and stone fruit, followed by vegetables, such as legumes, green salad, spinach, collard greens, Swiss chard, spring onions and radishes. Fatty types of meat should be replaced chicken or turkey and fish. You should take in as much water as possible, limit your caffeine intake and eliminate processed food from your diet,” they say in the Counseling Center and add that a daily routine consisting of proper nutrition, physical activity, sufficient water intake and quality sleep plays an important role in preventing spring fatigue.

According to “Batut”, today it is known that the Mediterranean diet is associated with a reduced risk of getting sick and dying from cardiovascular diseases. In addition, this type of diet is associated with a reduced risk of metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, certain malignant diseases, depression and anxiety, maintenance of a healthy body weight, improved cognitive function and prevention of dementia, as well as increased quality and length of life.

“When we talk about the Mediterranean diet, we should keep in mind that it is about a balanced way of eating, and not about a type of diet. The Mediterranean diet is primarily based on the intake of food of plant origin and healthy fats. It is characterized by foods such as vegetables (olives, tomatoes, peppers, onions, broccoli, etc.), fruit (apricot, peach, raspberry, strawberry, etc.), legumes (beans, lentils, peas), nuts (walnut, hazelnut, almond), whole grains, fish such as mackerel, sardine, salmon, herbs (parsley, basil, rosemary), extra virgin olive oil which contains monounsaturated fatty acids,” they say in “Batutu”.

Dairy products

Dairy products, Poultry meat and eggs are also part of the Mediterranean diet, but in moderation. Red meat and sweets are eaten in small quantities. Although wine is traditionally consumed in the Mediterranean diet, it should be drunk in moderation because, in addition to reducing the risk of heart disease, alcohol carries with it other health risks. During the day, you should drink as much water as possible.

“Intake of healthy monounsaturated (from nuts and olive oil) and polyunsaturated fats (omega-3 fatty acids from fish), as well as foods rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidant compounds (from whole grains and their products, fruits, vegetables ), and a limited intake of saturated fats (present in full-fat milk and cheeses, butter, fatty meat) and refined sugars have beneficial effects on health. it is important to adopt this way of eating as a whole”, they say from “Batuta”.

